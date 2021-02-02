Interviewing My Ex Girlfriend About Her Novel

Author Catie Disabato is my ex-girlfriend. Unlike her U Up? protagonist Eve and her ex Bea, Catie and I are on good terms. We continue to exchange writing and are even in the same writing group. We were dating for most of Catie’s drafting of U Up?, and in the acknowledgments Catie credits me with helping her finish it (although I don’t remember that at all). But I’m excited to see it in the world. The novel is about a baddy witch on an emotional and chemical bender all over Los Angeles. It’s a blast. Read our juicy convo on the book below.

First off, I loved this book! While reading I was thinking Eve Babitz meets Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Does that feel right or completely off-base slash maybe offensive? (To be fair I don’t consume a lot of witch content.)

Lol well I’m not actually super familiar with the new Sabrina the Teenage Witch tv show (I stopped watching after a few episodes) but I liked some of the magic parts so I will take it as a compliment!

I actually had no idea there was a new one! I was thinking of the original from TGIF. I just remember Sabrina always breaking witch rules, which Eve does throughout U Up? Anyway, what was the inspo then?

My three main influences for the supernatural parts of this book are The House of Discarded Dreams by Ekaterina Sedia, and the movies Personal Shopper and Practical Magic (I’ve never read the book!).

Many of the supernatural elements of Sedia’s novel (a psychic energy baby living in the telephone wires, for example) are very original, which is hard to find in a genre where writers often riff on a trope (often in really satisfying ways that create amazing narratives, but they’re still a riff on a trope.) Also, I was inspired by the way Sedia’s characters are constantly dealing with supernatural elements of their life simultaneously with the mundane ones, i.e.: My dead grandmother is doing dishes in the kitchen and also we’re running low on beer and someone has to deal with that. Plus, it’s about two girls falling in love!

I love Practical Magic, and what I took from that movie (besides vibes) is this: Magic doesn’t cause the characters’ problems, their emotional selves do. But when they use magic, it further complicates their issues rather than providing a solution for them.

[Same with Sabrina!!!]

Personal Shopper was perhaps the biggest influence on the book. After watching that movie, I decided to write a novel that had a character texting with ghosts and also going through their day-to-day activities while whatever was happening on their phone was sending them into a tailspin. The train sequence in Personal Shopper is the absolute pinnacle of that vibe.

Since my fiction mostly mines from my own experience, I suppose because I’m not very creative, I have to ask: can you see ghosts???

I wish!!!!

Relatedly: I know you’re a proud bisexual. Why did you decide to write from the perspective of a biphobic dyke?

I’m a huge bisexual and proud of it!!

The decision to make Eve a biphobic dyke came out of her Aries energy, actually. You are actually the one who alerted me to the fact that Eve is a huge Aries, and you said I was leaning into my Aries Moon when writing the book. I have been thinking about that statement, and it’s incredibly true.

At a certain point I decided that every decision Eve made would soothe her anxiety in the moment but sabotage her future. When someone is on a bender and making these really reactive decisions despite the fact that the people in her life are trying to help her find some perspective, that manifests as the kind of headstrong willfulness/stubbornness that’s also a huge characteristic of an Aries person.

When it comes to bisexuality, especially in the character Nozlee, Eve’s stubbornness presents itself as a narcissistic lack of ability to recognize the validity of another person’s sexuality.

Plus, I have met so many biphobic dykes that they feel like a natural part of the queer scene in LA.

You were preaching the church of Eve Babitz throughout our relationship. Did you name your protagonist “Eve” as an explicit nod to Eve Babitz?

Absolutely! I love Eve Babitz. With this book, I wanted to take cues from her style of writing. I wanted to linger on the lush and lavish details of Los Angeles, from the bougainvillea to the people at the parties. I consciously added very Babitz-ian details throughout the book.

But the reason I decided to name my narrator after Eve was less to do with her work and more to do with what Eve the person represents for me. I first heard of her in 2013 in a tweet from Emily Gould and I started hunting down her books in used bookstores (at the time, all of her novels were out of print). Before I’d heard of Eve, the image in my head of the quintessential female writer from Los Angeles was Joan Didion. And while I love Didion’s books and writing very much, I don’t really identify with the classy-and-dissociating vibe from her and her characters.

I was in my 20s, and I was struggling to find an example for myself, I didn’t know who I wanted to be, and when I started reading Eve’s books and learning about her as I person, it was like a revelation. She was fun, sexy, exciting! She was incredibly smart but not intellectually intimidating. She had big boobs like me! She was a person I really admired and also, she had a life I felt I could achieve. I guess that’s a long way of saying that I idolize her, for better or worse.

Eve is a bit of a hedonist. I love when she reflects: “I chase all the little euphorias that life offers, chemical or physical or recreational. No single joy is more valid, more objectively good, than any other. They are all available to us, and meant for us to feast on.” Later, she explains: “Ghosts are beings made primarily of desire, their wanting is their only drive […].” Can you talk about Eve’s self-indulgence in relation to her ability to see ghosts?

The supernatural framework I created for this novel is based on the concept of a ghost being a person who has “unfinished business.” I’m not sure what the origin of that trope is, but it came to me via supernatural teen dramas I would watch on the CW in high school.

In those old TV shows, the ghosts usually had one driving focus that was like “find the deed to my father’s house before my uncle can demolish it” or “tell Becca that I always loved her back.”

I wanted to create ghosts that were driven not by one action they had to complete but huge emotions that didn’t dissipate after they died. I call the ghosts “thirsty” in the novel and my intention with that word is for it to have the same meaning as it does when we use it online.

Like the ghosts, Eve is driven by impulse and emotional spikes. She doesn’t think before she acts, for the most part. Maybe seeing and spending time with ghosts who are slaves to their desire allowed Eve to create a permission structure for herself to act like that as well?

Light plays a big role in this book, as it should in any book about Los Angeles, where the light ranges from oppressive to divine. I love the line: “is that what happened in LA? The sun beat down on everything until it disappeared or burst into flames?” Can you talk about how this line relates to the overarching themes of the novel?

Eve is a person of extremes, and she sees “disappearing” and “bursting into flames” as two sides of spectrum; she expects one or another will be her fate. She couldn’t verbalize this, but the only future she can see for herself at this point in the book is one where she is metaphorically destroyed, either by metaphorical explosion (“burst into flames”) or implosion (“disappearing”).

Of course, using the word “disappeared” here is also a way to show that Ezra’s disappearance is weighing on her mind at any moment. She’s wondering if her best friend has somehow succumbed to the destructive forces in their lives. She wants to rescue him from being disappeared forever.

Eve suffers from anxious attachment; she has boundaries issues and constantly fears abandonment. She expresses it best in the line: “if you need space, become an astronaut, don’t be friends with me.” Can you talk a little about Eve’s anxious attachment? Is she more secure by the end?

Unlike her birth chart, which came more instinctually than consciously, I consciously thought about Eve’s attachment style when I was developing the character.

On a very basic level, the thematic reason to include ghosts in the book is because Eve can’t let anything or anyone go. She’s terrified of change, not just bad change but positive change as well. Positive change still feels incredibly scary to her, so she avoids it. I think that anxious attachment includes this frenetic desire to stick with the status quo for things to be “okay” or “normal.”

I don’t think she’s actually more secure in her attachment by the end, because I think moving from anxious attachment into more secure attachment takes way more work than she’s done over the three days of the book. I think her big change is in her relationship to change itself. At the beginning of the book, she wants nothing to change and at the end of the book, she wants to change, to get better.

In a cultural climate where most people have hysterical and negative opinions about social media, I was charmed by Eve’s tender feelings towards Instagram. At one point, she reflects:

I like videos that capture quiet moments in my friends’ lives, a cinema verité via inverted camera, where the subjects invite their audience into their gentle mundane.

I also love:

We were all thirsty, we were all giving each other pictures of our faces, and with the pulse of tequila and beer coursing through my body, I was so grateful to get to see all my friends’ faces. My friends are so beautiful; flawed and messy, angry at me sometimes, angry at each other, but beautiful; they are looking to live a ripe life. We try to live inside our own nice pictures.

Later, however, Eve wonders whether social media might anesthetize her experience:

Months and years from now, when I scrolled back in my feeds, would I remember how I’d actually felt, or would I remember this vibrant image that I had placed on top of my feelings like a shroud?

Can you talk a little about Eve’s relationship to Instagram. Is it hurting her?

I believe Eve’s relationship with Instagram is complicated, in the same way her whole online/texting life is complicated. Is it hurting her? Absolutely. Does it also provide moments of genuine pleasure, joy, and solace? Yes. (Though I think during the events of this book, she’s having a much more toxic weekend with social media than average.)

Focusing only on the aspect of social media that is following and engaging online with your friends: Social media can reveal things that can hurt your feelings. For example, if all your friends are hanging out without you, you wouldn’t necessarily know about it. But if they post a group pic on Instagram, then you know and your feelings are hurt. The only thing that’s changed is your knowledge. The problem was the same both times: What is it that drove your friends to hang out without you?

When Eve’s friend Georgie accuses her of being self-centered, Eve says she’s always focused on other people. “You might be focused on what other people are doing,” Georgie retorts. “But you’re the one that writes the emotional narrative.” This seems like an important revelation for Eve — what does it mean to her?

I gave Eve a characteristic I call “the narcissism of the self-hating person,” which means that a person is so stuck in a cycle of hating themselves that they are almost entirely inwardly focused and can’t really see what the people around them are going through. It’s a self-centered-ness that’s all about how bad you think you are, not how good you think you are. I had Georgie tell Eve that to her face, in different words.

Hearing this is a small but profound turning point for Eve. I think of it as a moment that she will think about frequently in the years to come, as she starts doing the real work to fix her attachment and anxiety issues. Ultimately, I think Eve will understand why Georgie betrayed her and will respect it, while allowing herself to continue to feel betrayed and hurt. I think all of Eve’s friendships in the book are salvageable.